Richard A. Gatti, 81, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Dick was the husband of Faye (Wukitsch) Gatti, and they celebrated their 58th anniversary this past June. Born in Summit, New Jersey he was a son of the late Frank and Bernadette (Duffy) Gatti. Dick was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. Dick was a District Justice in the Magisterial District 31-1-01 from 1992-2004. He then became a Senior Judge in Reading from 2004-2015. Additionally, for many years he was the owner operator of Dick Gatti's Barber Shop. Dick proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus in Calvary Council # 528 in Allentown and golfed in the K of C golf league for many years. He was past president of the Neighborhood Watch, a board member of PAL. Dick was a member of the AMBBA, American Master Barber & Beauticians Association for 12 years, and was active in archery and bowling. Surviving with his wife Faye are his daughters; Gayla Guempel and Connie wife of Patrick Best both of Allentown, and Toni Ann wife of Eugene Groves in Dillsburg, Pa. A sister Patricia wife of Joseph Glory. Dick has 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi. Calling will be on Sunday December 15, from 4:30-6:30 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, and on Monday from 8:30-9:45 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019