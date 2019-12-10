Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Gatti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Gatti Obituary
Richard A. Gatti, 81, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Dick was the husband of Faye (Wukitsch) Gatti, and they celebrated their 58th anniversary this past June. Born in Summit, New Jersey he was a son of the late Frank and Bernadette (Duffy) Gatti. Dick was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. Dick was a District Justice in the Magisterial District 31-1-01 from 1992-2004. He then became a Senior Judge in Reading from 2004-2015. Additionally, for many years he was the owner operator of Dick Gatti's Barber Shop. Dick proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus in Calvary Council # 528 in Allentown and golfed in the K of C golf league for many years. He was past president of the Neighborhood Watch, a board member of PAL. Dick was a member of the AMBBA, American Master Barber & Beauticians Association for 12 years, and was active in archery and bowling. Surviving with his wife Faye are his daughters; Gayla Guempel and Connie wife of Patrick Best both of Allentown, and Toni Ann wife of Eugene Groves in Dillsburg, Pa. A sister Patricia wife of Joseph Glory. Dick has 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Frank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi. Calling will be on Sunday December 15, from 4:30-6:30 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, and on Monday from 8:30-9:45 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -