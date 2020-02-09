|
Richard A. ("Dick") Gray, Jr., age 92, died on February 3, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, SC. A retired chemical company executive and 24-year resident of Hilton Head Island, he was born in Pittsburgh and formerly resided in Allentown for many years before moving permanently with his wife of 63 years, Lucia Long Gray, to Hilton Head in 1996. He was the son of Richard Alexander and Margaret Imler Gray. Dick Gray is survived by his loving wife; two sons, Richard A. Gray III (and wife Judith) of Chicago and James W. Gray (and partner Farah Englert) of Gaithersburg, MD; three grandchildren, Robert A., Allison Gray Classen (and husband Benjamin Classen), and Elizabeth L.; and one great grandson (James Gray Classen). He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Dalzell Gray. A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head, 540 William Hilton Parkway, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
Gray graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1945 and later served as President of its alumni association and as an emeritus member of its Board of Regents. He attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point (with associated sea duty) from 1945-1947 and University College Southampton England in 1949 and graduated with a B.A. and honors in economics from Princeton University in 1950 and with a LL.B. from Harvard Law School in 1954.
A Korean War Veteran, he served to Lt. (j.g.) in the U.S. Navy and participated in the Inchon Landing.
Gray was employed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., for 28 years, serving as Associate General Counsel and Vice President and Corporate Secretary. He was formerly associated with the litigation group of Reed, Smith, Shaw & McClay, in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the American and Federal Bar Associations and admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Bar and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. He was also a member and director of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries, serving on its executive committee and as President of the Middle Atlantic States Regional Group.
In Pittsburgh, he was a former member of the University Club, HYP Club, and Mt. Lebanon Golf Club. In Allentown, he was a former member and director of the Lehigh Country Club and the Stonecrest Club. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kutztown University, a Director of the Heart Association of Mideastern Pennsylvania and Kirkland Village, Inc., in addition to serving as a Deacon and Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, as an officer of the Lehigh Valley Business Conference on Health Care, and as counsel to the Allentown Art Museum and Chairman of its legal affairs and bylaws committee. Upon his retirement, he served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and as a part-time radio news announcer for a network serving the print handicapped. In Hilton Head, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Sea Pines Country Club and served as a Director of the Princeton Alumni Club and as a member of the Council of the Presbyterian Men of the Church. He was also an active golfer, belonging to the Senior's Golf Association, and acted as Heritage Golf Tournament Marshall.
Remembrance gifts may be directed to The , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020