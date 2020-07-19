Richard A. Kempf, 60, of Allentown, died July 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of Phyllis (Dietrich) Kempf and the late Kurt Kempf. He worked as a carpenter with his father at K and D Construction, Inc. and later for Framework Technologies. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, a great father, grandfather, and friend. He was loved by all who knew him. He was a mentor to many. Richard is survived by his mother, Phyllis; son, Sascha Kempf and wife Misdalia; daughter, Cynthia wife of Joshua Bachman; grandchildren, Marisela, Gabriela, and Eathan; brother, Michael Kempf; sister, Elizabeth Kempf. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.



