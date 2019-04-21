Richard A. Knappenberger, 79, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus. He was the husband of Gail F. (Hontz) Knappenberger, they were married on June 13, 1959. Born on July 20, 1939 in Walnutport, he was the son of the late Wilson and Dorothy (Greenzweig) Knappenberger. Richard served in the US Air Force from 1957-1960. He was employed by Mack Trucks for 31 years, working on the assembly line. Prior to that, he worked briefly for Western Electric. Richard was a member of the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport, a lifetime member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, and was a former little league baseball coach.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Sheryl and husband Robert Merkel of Forest Inn, Terry and husband Mark Stout of Palmerton; grandchildren: Jason, Robert, Trese, Christopher & Jenelle; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Eli & Easton; brothers: Allen & Kenneth Knappenberger; sister: Carol Sidor. He was pre-deceased by siblings Harold, Donald and Stephen Knappenberger, Joyce Versuk, Eleanor Meixsell & Annabelle Gross.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary