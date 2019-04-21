Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Knappenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Knappenberger


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard A. Knappenberger Obituary
Richard A. Knappenberger, 79, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus. He was the husband of Gail F. (Hontz) Knappenberger, they were married on June 13, 1959. Born on July 20, 1939 in Walnutport, he was the son of the late Wilson and Dorothy (Greenzweig) Knappenberger. Richard served in the US Air Force from 1957-1960. He was employed by Mack Trucks for 31 years, working on the assembly line. Prior to that, he worked briefly for Western Electric. Richard was a member of the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport, a lifetime member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, and was a former little league baseball coach.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Sheryl and husband Robert Merkel of Forest Inn, Terry and husband Mark Stout of Palmerton; grandchildren: Jason, Robert, Trese, Christopher & Jenelle; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Eli & Easton; brothers: Allen & Kenneth Knappenberger; sister: Carol Sidor. He was pre-deceased by siblings Harold, Donald and Stephen Knappenberger, Joyce Versuk, Eleanor Meixsell & Annabelle Gross.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now