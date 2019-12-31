|
56, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Agnes (Janenko) Kohler of Whitehall and the late Robert Kohler. A 1981 graduate of Central Catholic, Rick was employed by the City of Allentown Streets Dept. and was a Union Rep for many years. Rick was an avid Penn State football fan. He enjoyed playing sports throughout his life, listening to music, and going to the beach with family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by Tracie Corr Kohler, daughters Lauren and Kayla, sisters Barb, Kate, Cindy, Bert, Lucy, Ria, and a large, loving extended family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052 on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. Visitation with his family will be for 8:30-9:45 am in the Gilbert Funeral Home, located directly across from the Church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Rick may be presented to Good Shepherd Raker Center 850 S 5th St Allentown PA 18103 or www.goodshepherdrehab.org
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019