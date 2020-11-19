Richard A. Schlicher, Jr., 38, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Richard A. Sr. and Jean E. Schlicher. He worked for the former Gardenique Landscaping Company.



Survivors: parents; son, Nicholas; daughters, Hayley, Alyssa and Anika; brother, Brett, and wife, Kirsten; sister, Alicia wife of Mark Squitieri. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Heather L. Beidelman in 2008.



Services are private. Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Peaceful Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052



