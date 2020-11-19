1/1
Richard A. Schlicher Jr.
Richard A. Schlicher, Jr., 38, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Richard A. Sr. and Jean E. Schlicher. He worked for the former Gardenique Landscaping Company.

Survivors: parents; son, Nicholas; daughters, Hayley, Alyssa and Anika; brother, Brett, and wife, Kirsten; sister, Alicia wife of Mark Squitieri. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Heather L. Beidelman in 2008.

Services are private. Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Peaceful Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
November 18, 2020
Dear Jean and Rick,
I am so very sorry to see your son passed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all of your family at this sad time.
Laurie Vandegrift
Acquaintance
