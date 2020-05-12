Richard A. Shambo
Richard A. Shambo Sr , of Whitehall, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 in LVHC Cedar Crest.

He was the husband of Jane E. ( Bergenstock)

He was the son of the late Andrew Shambo and Hilda(Bammer)

He was a self employed Electrician for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Wife , Son, Richard Jr. of Coplay.

Daughters , MaryLou of Allentown , and Susan Spaar and her husband Dennis of Slatington.Grand children Zachary and Brittany .

He was predeceased by his sister Maryann.

Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.

Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Richards passing. My thoughts go out to his wife, family and friends.
Paula Podorsky
Family
May 12, 2020
Jane, I am so sorry to read this. I am trying to get in touch with you. We moved here. I am in Bethlehem. Please call me at 5612810686. Again, my sympathies to the rest of the family.
Diane beaudet
Family
