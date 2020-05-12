Richard A. Shambo Sr , of Whitehall, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 in LVHC Cedar Crest.
He was the husband of Jane E. ( Bergenstock)
He was the son of the late Andrew Shambo and Hilda(Bammer)
He was a self employed Electrician for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Wife , Son, Richard Jr. of Coplay.
Daughters , MaryLou of Allentown , and Susan Spaar and her husband Dennis of Slatington.Grand children Zachary and Brittany .
He was predeceased by his sister Maryann.
Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.
He was the husband of Jane E. ( Bergenstock)
He was the son of the late Andrew Shambo and Hilda(Bammer)
He was a self employed Electrician for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Wife , Son, Richard Jr. of Coplay.
Daughters , MaryLou of Allentown , and Susan Spaar and her husband Dennis of Slatington.Grand children Zachary and Brittany .
He was predeceased by his sister Maryann.
Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.