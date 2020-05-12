Richard A. Shambo Sr , of Whitehall, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 in LVHC Cedar Crest.



He was the husband of Jane E. ( Bergenstock)



He was the son of the late Andrew Shambo and Hilda(Bammer)



He was a self employed Electrician for many years before retiring.



Survivors: Wife , Son, Richard Jr. of Coplay.



Daughters , MaryLou of Allentown , and Susan Spaar and her husband Dennis of Slatington.Grand children Zachary and Brittany .



He was predeceased by his sister Maryann.



Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.



