Valerie,
My condolences to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss.
Richard A. Silva, 77, of Lower Macungie Twp., died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. He is the husband of Jean L. (Cataneo) Silva. Richard was born in the Bronx, NY on May 11, 1943 to the late George and Beatrice (Falcioni) Silva. Richard worked as a Master Plumber for many years and then as a Financial Advisor for AIG Retirement Services/VALIC. He was an active member of St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne, NJ serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and co-chaired their popular annual feast. He is a member of St. Thomas Moore R.C. Church, Allentown. Richard was past President of Rotary International, Monsey, NY. He loved music, playing accordion, the NY Yankees, golf, but most importantly his family. Richard was an active member of Four Seasons Adult Community in Macungie where he served on many committees.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Jean of 56 years; children: Valerie (Jeff) Bitzer of Monroe, NY, Richard V. (Abby) Silva of Elk Grove, CA; brother: Don (Ann) Silva of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren: Daniel, Christina, Tyler, Claire, Gabrielle & Gianna; close family friend: Maureen Gwynne-Silva of Lower Saucon Twp.
SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mosser Nursing Home (Activities Dept.), P.O. Box 133, Trexlertown, PA 18087 would be appreciated.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Jean of 56 years; children: Valerie (Jeff) Bitzer of Monroe, NY, Richard V. (Abby) Silva of Elk Grove, CA; brother: Don (Ann) Silva of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren: Daniel, Christina, Tyler, Claire, Gabrielle & Gianna; close family friend: Maureen Gwynne-Silva of Lower Saucon Twp.
SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mosser Nursing Home (Activities Dept.), P.O. Box 133, Trexlertown, PA 18087 would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.