Richard A. Silva
1943 - 2020
Richard A. Silva, 77, of Lower Macungie Twp., died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. He is the husband of Jean L. (Cataneo) Silva. Richard was born in the Bronx, NY on May 11, 1943 to the late George and Beatrice (Falcioni) Silva. Richard worked as a Master Plumber for many years and then as a Financial Advisor for AIG Retirement Services/VALIC. He was an active member of St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne, NJ serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and co-chaired their popular annual feast. He is a member of St. Thomas Moore R.C. Church, Allentown. Richard was past President of Rotary International, Monsey, NY. He loved music, playing accordion, the NY Yankees, golf, but most importantly his family. Richard was an active member of Four Seasons Adult Community in Macungie where he served on many committees.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Jean of 56 years; children: Valerie (Jeff) Bitzer of Monroe, NY, Richard V. (Abby) Silva of Elk Grove, CA; brother: Don (Ann) Silva of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren: Daniel, Christina, Tyler, Claire, Gabrielle & Gianna; close family friend: Maureen Gwynne-Silva of Lower Saucon Twp.

SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mosser Nursing Home (Activities Dept.), P.O. Box 133, Trexlertown, PA 18087 would be appreciated.

Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
10 entries
May 29, 2020
Valerie,
My condolences to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss.
Aldis Ansons
Friend
May 29, 2020
Val, I am so very sorry for your loss, your father was a wonderful man. I'm thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Patti Harris
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Val and Family,
I'm deeply sorry for your loss.
Your dad was very lucky to be loved by so many...HUGS ❤
Evonne Westerfield
Friend
May 29, 2020
Jean, Val, Richie & family
My heart aches for your loss. Your family will always hold a special place there. May God give you strength and hold you close to His heart.
Liz DeSantis
Friend
May 29, 2020
To the Silva Family
Please accept our sincere condolences. Rich was a special person and we always enjoyed our time together. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Hope to see you all soon. Love you all.
Phil and. Maria Nuccetelli
Maria Nuccetelli
Friend
May 29, 2020
I very much enjoyed getting to know Uncle Richie (my Uncle Don's brother) and his lovely wife Jean, at Don and Ann's 80th birthday cruise! ( It was obvious to me he had a zest for life!)
Nick DeCandia
Family
May 29, 2020
Dear Jean and family,
We are so sad to learn of Richs passing.
He was so kind and helpful in his roles at Four Seasons. It was a pleasure to speak with him and have him as a neighbor.
Please find peace and comfort in your memories of happier times. God bless!
JoAnn and William Cole
JoAnn Cole
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
L❤VE you dad! Well miss you very much but will cherish all the memories! Live, Val, Jeff, Christina & Tyler
Valerie Bitzer
Daughter
May 29, 2020
Vicki and I thought Rich was a great guy and a wonderful friend and neighbor. We are so sorry for his loss, and send our deepest condolences to Jean and her family.
Ward Hermanson
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
We are so saddened by the passing of Rich. He has been a wonderful neighbor and friend and we will miss him dearly. Our love and condolences pour out to Jean and his lovely family.
Jean Machamer
Friend
