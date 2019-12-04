|
50 years of age and resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Richard M. and the late Rose Ann (Kubinsky) Stoudt. Rick was a loving husband and father, his generous spirit touched many, and will be greatly missed. Rick was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and Penn State University. He was a letter carrier for the Allentown Post Office for 25 years, receiving the honor of Letter Carrier of the Year in 2018. He was a lifelong bowler, most recently at the Coplay Saengerbund and previously at the former St. John's Club in Allentown. He was an avid card player and devoted Eagles and Phillies fan. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Christina (Kobylinski) Stoudt and two daughters Abby and Caitlin; his father Richard, sister Susan and husband John Julian; Christina's parents Bonnie and Thaddeus Kobylinski; four nephews, three nieces and a large extended family. Rick was a Godfather to many.
His viewing will be Sunday December 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd, Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. His Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick and Rev. Fr. John A. Krivak at Noon on Monday, December 9, 2019 in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052, located directly across from the Funeral Home. The will be NO VIEWING on MONDAY. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions honoring Rick may be presented to an education fund for his daughters Abby and Caitlin. Please make checks payable to Christina Stoudt and mail to 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052-6411.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019