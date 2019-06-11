Richard Andrew Suter, 89, of Palmer Twp., PA, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Old Orchard Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving daughters.Born in Bethlehem, PA in 1929, Richard was the son of the late Andrew Suter and Hilda (Ruch) Fritz.Richard was married for 55 years to Stella Musike Suter until her passing in 2011. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1947, and served in the US Army. Richard was a Sales Manager for Schaible's Bakery and Maier's Bakery until retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was an avid reader, a history buff, gardener and loved a good Western.Richard is survived by daughters Andrea Suter of Palmer Twp., Stephanie Suter and her partner David Nudell of Tunbridge, VT, Barbara Maloney and husband Shawn of Bangor, PA, Jennifer Johnson of Philadelphia; sons Mark Suter and wife Gina of Palmer Twp., and Michael Suter and wife Donna of Lower Nazareth Twp.; grandchildren Caitlin, Liam, Lauren, and Benjamin. He was predeceased by his sister Doreen Salasky.A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Internment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Bethlehem Township. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Holy Ghost Church, 315 Fourth Street, West Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary