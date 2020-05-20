Richard A. Uderitz, 89, of Macungie, passed away May 17, 2020 at South Mountain Memory Care, Emmaus. He was the husband of Jean L. (LaFave) Uderitz and they were happily married for over 63 years. Born in Rochester, NY on April 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Wilford and Kathryn (Enright) Uderitz. Richard earned his Bachelor's Degree in engineering from Clarkson University and he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired as Vice President of Fossil Fuels for Public Service Electric and Gas in NJ after 32 years of service. Richard loved being with his family and spending time in the 1000 Islands on the St Lawrence River during Summers. His hobbies included fishing, boating, swimming, golf, gardening, hockey, and watching ALL sports.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Maureen Martin (Roger), Susan Longo, Elizabeth Hatfield (Jed), Eric Uderitz (Robyn), Grandchildren, Bonnie Corso (Kris), Megan Longo, Brody Longo, Patrick Hatfield, Samantha Moore (Patrick), Jake Hatfield (Amanda), Sara Hatfield, Haley Uderitz, Nathan Uderitz; Great-Grandchildren, Carter Corso, Cameron Corso, and Maxine Moore; Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Richard was predeceased by his son, Timothy, and his sister, Jeanne Lauth (Robert).
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (where he was a member), 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103 or to Compassus Hospice, 7248 Tilghman Street, Suite 160, Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.