Richard Allen Landis


1942 - 2019
Richard Allen Landis Obituary
Richard Allen Landis, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his son's home in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania. His two sons were with him when he died. Richard was born in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1942, the child of the late Harold A. and America Abbott Landis. He married his one true love, Joan Hahn in 1965 and again in 2005 because one time just wasn't enough.

Richard leaves behind his two sons, Scott (Juleann) of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania and Brett of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Heather and Ben of Harborcreek and Victoria of Bethlehem; in addition to his brother David, (Maryanne) of Bethlehem, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan and his brother, Harold (Jacqueline).

The family would like to thank the professionals at Family Hospice for their care of Richard in his last days.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019
