Major Richard (Rick) B. Bartholomew, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019 in the St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem with his family by his side. He was born in Allentown a son of the late Leslie C. Bartholomew, Sr. and Marjorie B. (Reinert) Bartholomew. Rick was a graduate of Freedom High School Class of 1974 and received his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from LCCC. He was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown, where he served as a deacon. Major Richard Bartholomew joined the Civil Air Patrol in August 1987, making his service to this organization over 30 years. In his tenure, he served as Commander of Squadron 801 in Allentown, PA, as well as Safety Officer, Professional Development Officer, Deputy Commander for Seniors, Finance Officer, and Testing Officer. In addition, he served as Safety Officer for Group 4 and was a member of the Safety Staff at CTS. He earned numerous ratings in the Professional Development program for Seniors and served as a Mission Scanner and Observer on many Emergency Services missions within the PA Wing and Northeast Region. For the past two years, Major Bartholomew served the Quakertown Squadron 904 as the Deputy Commander for Seniors, Professional Development Officer, and Recruitment and Retention Officer. In addition to his CAP career, Major Bartholomew was a US Army veteran. During his time in the Army, he was accepted into the Warrant Officer Program and began training to be a helicopter pilot. He eventually transitioned and became an Air Traffic Controller. In his civilian life, Major Bartholomew graduated from the Police Academy and served as a Police Officer with South Whitehall Township for several years. Currently he was employed by Securitas Security as a security officer. Rick was also a pilot and enjoyed flying single engine Cessna airplanes.



Survivors: Brother, Leslie C. Bartholomew, Jr. of Bethlehem; sister, Kathleen M. wife of Jeffrey C. Heckman of Bethlehem; two nieces and one nephew, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



