Richard B.Garza, 83, of Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He and his wife, Jeane (Morga) Garza would have observed their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday, April 27. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Brigido and Beatrice (Cortez) Garza. He was employed by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission before retiring and was the former manager of the Beef Baron Restaurant for 30 years. Richard belonged to Calvary Baptist Church. Surviving with his wife, Jeane, are sons, Richard B. Jr. (Jan) in Texas, Robert J. (Denise) in Florida, Ronald E. (Pam) and Ross A. (Yvonne), all of Bethlehem Township; daughter, Jeane M. Sisson (Nick) of Bethlehem; two sisters, eleven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private with a memorial service to be held after the coronavirus pandemic has eased. Memorial donations may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.