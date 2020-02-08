|
Richard Bandle, Sr., 82, formerly of Coplay, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family at Phoebe Nursing home in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Carol (Drabic) Bandle for 60 wonderful years. Born in Allentown on August 17, 1937, he was the son of the late John, Sr. and Anna (Sup) Bandle.
He was a 1955 graduate of Whitehall high school and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Richard worked at Mack Trucks for a few years, went on to work in the quality control lab of Giant Portland Cement, and owned and operated his own laundromat. Richard also drove school bus for many years for CLUI #21. He was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay.
Richard loved to travel and frequent the casinos. He was a skilled bowler who bowled two 300 games. He traveled for many years with the ABC's and bowled with the American Club and St. Joe's. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Alaska. Above all, Richard was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, two children, and grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He is being greeted by past family, past friends, and many of his loving dogs. Anyone who knew Richard will always remember him for his calm presence, beautiful blue eyes, and his silent smile.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his son, Richard Bandle, Jr., and wife, Sharon, of Slatington; daughter, Maria Rossi and husband, John D., III of Northampton; grandchildren, Tyler J. Bandle of Slatington and Vincent B. Rossi of Cementon; brothers, Albert Bandle and Maria of Miami, FL and Hamburg; John Bandle Jr. and wife, Sharon of Anchorage, Alaska; and Thomas Bandle and wife, Barbara of Leesburg, FL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, PA 18037. A visitation will be held from 9-10 AM in the church. Burial will follow in St. Peter's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richards memory to St. Peter's R.C. Church or to c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay in entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020