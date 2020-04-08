|
Richard C. Becker, 90, of Walnutport, passed away Monday morning, April 6, 2020 at Fellowship Manor.
He was the husband of Naomi (Kunkle) Becker, whom he married September 9, 1951.
Born in York County on January 4, 1930, Richard was one of eleven born to the late William G. and Martha L. (Bartlet) Becker.
He worked for H. S. Campbell Org. in Bethlehem until 1966. He then went into the real estate business and became owner/operator of Becker Homes Sales/Services and Communities in Walnutport.
Richard was a long-time member and head deacon of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and played a vital role in the construction of the new church located in Walnutport. He was a member of Adventist Services & Industries, PMHA, and Board Emeritus of the Blue Mountain Academy of Hamburg.
In addition to his wife Naomi, Richard is survived by a son: Carl Becker and wife Linda of Walnutport; son-in-law: Darrel Hutchinson of Walnutport; Grandchildren: David Becker and wife Susan, Sandra and husband Bryce Bowman, Brian Becker and fiancé Cassie, Stacey and husband Alex Rodriguez; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Virginia Roberts, Mary Reppert, Robert and wife Jean Becker, Edna and husband Bob Halstead & Connie Donnelly. Richard was pre-deceased by a daughter Jean D. Hutchinson, and siblings William, Allison, Daniel, John & Ronald Becker.
Although services will be private, family and friends are invited to WATCH Live at 11AM, Friday, April 10, 2020 at www.facebook.com/hardingfuneral/
Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name can be made to Blue Mountain Academy (Worthy Student Fund) 2363 Mountain Rd, Hamburg PA 19526
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020