Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd
Spinnerstown, PA
View Map
Richard C. "Dick" Henry Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Henry, 86, of Quakertown, died Wed., Feb., 13 at Quakertown Center. He was the loving husband of Arlene I. (Harwick) Henry for 66 years. Born in Milford Square, he was the son of the late Russell & Esther (Haney) Henry. Surviving with his wife are children: Robin Keyser, husband John of Coopersburg, Renee Georgiadis, husband Connie of Trumbauersville & Todd, wife Mickey of Quakertown; seven grandchildren & 4 with one on the way great-grandchildren. Predeceased are siblings: Clair & Arlene. Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Mon., Feb., 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Spinnerstown, PA 18968, with a viewing beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2019
