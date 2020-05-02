Richard C. Laudenslager, 95, of Allentown, passed away April 29, 2020 in his home, embraced in love. He was the husband of the late, Joan M. (Janotka) Laudenslager, to whom he was married for fifty-eight years before her passing in March 2014. He was born in Catasauqua, son of Gertrude (Johnson) and Herbert Laudenslager. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Donald Laudenslager, and sister, Joyce Moore.
Richard honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific theater. He retired from the former Spirax Sarco of Allentown where he was employed as a machine shop foreman for thirty-eight years. Richard was involved with the former "Y" Indian Guides and acted as the past president of "The One More Ache" Senior Bowling League at Mountainville Bowling Alley. He was a member of the Mountainville Fire Company in Allentown and a lifetime member of the East End Fire Company in Catasauqua. Richard was a former member of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Allentown where he was active as a bookkeeper, acolyte, chalice bearer, and a lay visitor. He later became, still is, a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown.
Richard and his wife, Joan, embraced Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and shared their faith by organizing religious retreats and were involved in the Crucillo Movement.
Survivors: Richard is survived by his children, Richard Laudenslager of Anchorage, AK, William S. Laudenslager of Allentown, Nancy L. Edmiston, wife of Lee J. Edmiston of Zionsville, and Rita A. Perkins, wife of Dr. Richard B. Perkins of Staatsburg, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha L. Kemmler of Lancaster and Gregory R. Edmiston of Pottstown, and Richard B. Perkins and Jack B. Perkins of Staatsburg, NY; niece Joanne Klo, nephews Gary and Scott Laudenslager, and great-nephew Alexander Klo.
Richard lived a full life, loved by his children, grandchildren, and friends. He went to be in peace with his wife and his Lord.
Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Don Schaible II officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A video recording of the service will be able Thursday evening, May 7th.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.