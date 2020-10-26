Richard C. "Stoop" Mabus, 91, of Emmaus, died Oct. 25, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. He was the husband of Burladine H. (Stephen) Mabus. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Stanley L. and Nora A. (Ortt) Mabus. He honorably served his country as a 1st Lt. in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an independent salesman for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus, Emmaus Lions Club, and volunteered at the VA in Allentown. Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beanie; daughter, Patricia A. Mabus (Mel) of Emmaus; sons, Douglas S. Mabus (Tamara) of Allamuchy, NJ and John R. Mabus (Donna) of Lower Milford Twp.; brother, Donald Mabus (Joan) of Allentown; grandchildren, Harrison W. Mabus and Erika J. Mabus; great grandson, Hayden Mabus. He was predeceased by brothers, Harold and Robert Mabus. Graveside services will be held on Wed., Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. Fourth St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to Emmaus Lions Club, P.O. Box 66, Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store