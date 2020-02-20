|
|
Richard Charles Mertz, 82, of Fleetwood, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia A. (Higgins) Mertz.
A visitation will be held on Saturday morning February 22,, 2020 at 9:00 AM till 11:00 AM in Fleetwood Bible Church, 2947 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood. Followed by a service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richards memory to Fleetwood Bible Church, 2947 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020