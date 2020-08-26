Richard C. Mertz 72, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday August 24, 2020. On November 15, 1969 he married Ann S. (Duddy) to whom he was happily married for 50 years. Born in Allentown, Richard was a son of the late Charles E. and Minnerva M. (Merkle) Mertz. Richard was the general manager of special accounts for H. T. Lyons Inc. and was recently selected to Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association Board of Directors. He served on SMACNA's HVAC Contractors Council Steering Committee, the International Training Institute Service Curriculum Task Force, the Core Curriculum Task Force and the Director Nominating Committee. Richard was actively involved at the state and regional levels. He was the past president of SMACNA of Pennsylvania, as well as the chapter president and vice-president of the Sheet Metal Contractors Association of Central PA, where he co-chaired the Joint Apprentice Training Committee and has chaired the Negotiating Committee. Richard was also co-treasurer of the Eastern Regional Apprentice Committee, served on the Helmets to Hardhats Pennsylvania Advisory Committee and has chaired the Northeast State's Coalition. He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia. He will always be remembered for his love for sweets. Surviving with his wife is a Son; Charles R. and his wife Jillian Mertz, of Philadelphia. Daughter; Kathleen A. wife of Carlton Fanger, of Breinigsville. Grandchildren; Samantha, Ashley and Makenzie Fanger, Conor Mertz. Richard was predeceased by his brother Dennis R. Mertz in 2016. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00AM. Calling hours will be 10:00-10:50AM at St. Joseph's the Worker Church. 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield, PA 18069. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store