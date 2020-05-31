Richard C. Nichol
Richard C. "Rick" Nichol, 68, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. Rick was the husband of Anna J. (Kunkle) Nichol and they celebrated their 35th anniversary this past August. Born in Bethlehem he was a son of the late Harold and Patricia (Brady) Nichol. Rick was raised by his step father the late William Deroner. Rick was an installation supervisor for the Anchor Fence Company of Allentown. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Surviving with his wife Anna are his children; Christine wife of Michael Hill of Coopersburg, Richard and wife Gina of Northampton, Michelle Nolan of Northampton, Bill and Juan in Allentown, and Michele wife of Kevin Rohrbach of Cherryville. Rick's sister is Judy Walker of Bethlehem. Additionally, there are ten grandchildren. Funeral Services will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 6:00-8:00 pm

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Funeral service
08:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
