|
|
Richard C. Schleppy, 73 of Bath- Moore Twsp., PA. died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital & Health Network in Bethlehem, PA. Born November 1, 1945 in Bethlehem- Fountain Hill, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Schleppy and the late Mary (Papp) Schleppy. He was the husband of Kathleen E. (Kohler) Schleppy with whom he shared 54 years of marriage this past August 28, 2019.
Richard last worked for Carpenter Mfg., Fogelsville, PA in the maintenance Dept. before retiring in 2007. Prior to he worked in maintenance for the former Tarkett Mfg., Whitehall for 33 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Bath, PA where he served many years as an Usher and was active with the Annual Church Picnic committee.
Surviving along with his wife Kathleen are daughter, Lisa A. wife of Brian Weaver of Bath, PA, sons, Richard C. Schleppy, II of Bath, PA and Jason M. Dorner of Bethlehem, PA, brothers, Erwin Schleppy and wife Dawn of Bethlehem, PA, Gerald Schleppy of Macungie, PA and Calvin (Mikey) Schleppy of Bethlehem, PA ; 2 step grandsons; Casey and family, and Nikki. He was predeceased by a sister and 5 brothers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 115 Washington Street Bath, PA. 18014. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the Mass at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath, PA.
Contributions: May be made to the or the Diabetes Foundation both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2019