Richard Charles Allen, 73, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in his home. He and his wife, Karen J. (Lewis) Allen, shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Betty (Dennis) Allen. Richard served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 36 years as a Union Iron Worker for Local 36, retiring in 2004. Later, Richard enjoyed working at Homewood Suites. He was an active member and adjutant of the American Legion Post 567, Sumner Avenue, including the Honor Guard and Shuffleboard team. Survivors: his loving wife, Karen; daughters, Rebecca C. Allen of Whitehall and Jennifer L. Anderson; sons, Josh M. Allen and his wife Louana of Whitehall, Christopher J. Allen and Scott T. Allen; granddaughter, Amelia Grace Allen; sister, Billie Jo Fretz and her husband Jeffrey of Orefield. Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service, with military honors to follow at the funeral home. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Legion Post 567 Honor Guard, 1615 Sumner Avenue, Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary