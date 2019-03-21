Richard D. Ackerman, 81 of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born on February 4, 1938 in Weaversville-Allen Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Roy H. Ackerman and the late Myrtle P. (Yong) Ackerman. He was the husband of Judith A.(Amadore) Ackerman with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage with last December 17, 2018. Richard was a 1954 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem. He then went on to earn a Technical Degree from GM Institute of Technology of Michigan graduating in 1958. Richard was the owner of Ackerman Advertising of Northampton for the past 30 years. Prior he co-owned and operated Ackerman's Corner, Northampton with his wife Judy from 1975-2001. Richard served as past Councilman for the Northampton Borough for over 20 years, he was also serving as member of the Zoning Board and he was Chairman of the Civil Service Committee. Richard formerly served 8 years in the PA National Guard as a Sergeant in Battery C Gun Battalion as a 1st Gunner.He was a member of the Allentown Armory and the 12 Apostles. Richard was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Porter Lodge #284 Catasauqua, PA. He attended St. John's U.C.C. Church in Allen Twp-Weaversville.Surviving along with his wife are daughter, Charlotte A. wife of Archie Campbell of York, PA, son, Richard F. Ackerman and wife Kelly of Northampton, PA, step-son, Clyde W. Seigle and wife Joan of Bedminster, NJ, sister, Mrs. Patricia Brennan and fiancée Thomas Sands of Bethlehem, PA; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or a c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary