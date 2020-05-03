Richard D. Held
Richard D. Held, 94, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2020. He was the husband of Gladys J. Held, who passed away on April 1, 2018. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Alvin J. and Ettamay (LaBarre) Held. Richard was a WWII veteran, having served in the US Navy from 1942-1946. He worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight Ways of Mt. Pocono, PA., until retiring in 1996. He was a member of Ebenezer U.C.C. Church in New Tripoli, New Tripoli Fire Co., Allen O Delke Legion Post 16 in Slatington, and he was a life member of the VFW, post 8344 in Schnecksville. Survivors: Daughters, Donna J. wife of William Leahy, N.C., and Janice G. wife of Erskine C. Rogers, III Esq., FL.; sons, Richard A. Held, New Ringgold, David B. Held, Kempton, and Cory W. Held, New Tripoli; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by brothers, Gerald, Clete, Joseph, and Eugene Held. Due to the current health concerns, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be sent directly to the Community Fire Co. of New Tripoli, PA., 7242 Decatur Street New Tripoli, PA. 18066. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
