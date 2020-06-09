Richard D. Hubrich, 64, passed away June 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cynthia D. (Heist) Hubrich. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Fern E. (Diehl) Hubrich. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a telephone systems technician for Verizon for many years and he was a master gunsmith.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Angela Hubrich; Brother, Edward Hubrich and his wife, Patricia; Step-Children, Stephanie Lozada and her husband, Jose, Sean McCormick and his wife, Shelly, and Caitlin McCormick; Grandson, Jake Hubrich; 3 Step-Granddaughters.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 402 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.