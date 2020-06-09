Richard D. Hubrich
Richard D. Hubrich, 64, passed away June 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Cynthia D. (Heist) Hubrich. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Fern E. (Diehl) Hubrich. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a telephone systems technician for Verizon for many years and he was a master gunsmith.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Angela Hubrich; Brother, Edward Hubrich and his wife, Patricia; Step-Children, Stephanie Lozada and her husband, Jose, Sean McCormick and his wife, Shelly, and Caitlin McCormick; Grandson, Jake Hubrich; 3 Step-Granddaughters.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 402 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Ed, Pat and families- our deepest sympathy on the passing of Rick. May his memory be eternal. RIP Rick.
Pam & Steve Compos
Family
June 8, 2020
Dear Family...My thoughts and prayers are with each one of you...grief is something we all share and each one of us will handle it differently..today we are saddened....as the days pass the sadness will turn into wonderful memories that will be held close to our hearts..God will bless and carry you through.
Jackie Hubrich
Friend
