Richard "Denny" D. Knorr, 85, formerly of Allentown, Pa, went home peacefully to be with The Lord, Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home in Pinecrest, Florida. Widower of Lois Knorr, of Hilton Head SC. He was the son of the late Robert Ellsworth and Alma Knorr, née Fry, of Allentown, Pa. He was a graduate of Allentown High School where he swam All American. Having served in the United States Army, Richard was a Korean War Veteran. Following his military service, he attended Lehigh University. He was one of the last remaining members of "The Corporation" a group of very close friends from the Lehigh Valley whose tight knit bonds created lifelong friendships and families we all know today. As a businessman, he devoted his life to the success of his company, RD Knorr Industries, once a major supplier to Mack Truck, Harley Davidson, Freightliner, Boeing and various industries here and abroad. Dad's life experiences and travels read like a storybook, completely true and quite entertaining. He leaves us all with wonderful memories of a life well lived. He reminded us often that his greatest achievement was his "three girls". His strength and character leaves us with a fierce determination to carry on the spirit that made him so endearing to all. He is survived by his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Birney, née Knorr, of Danville KY and family; Daughters, Susan Havir Knorr, wife of Gary D. Daniels, of Allentown, Pa, Elizabeth (Betsy) Knorr of Allentown and her children Ariel, Kinsey and Susan, grandchildren, Elliot and Everett: Judith Trexler Knorr, wife of Carlos Solares of Miami Fl and San Juan Puerto Rico and their children Kadie, Judy and Peter Richard. Step children, Stephanie Bartelt, of Portland, Oregon, Garret Bartelt, of Aspen, CO, Christopher Bartelt, of Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert E. Knorr Jr. of Allentown, Pa and a step daughter, Melissa Bartelt of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104. Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary