Richard D. Poe, 95, of Allentown, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Jacqueline A. (Price) Poe. They were married for 61 years last month. Richard was born in Allentown a son of the late Albert and Ruth (Schlicher) Poe. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and the Baronian Watch School of Horology, Philadelphia. Richard was employed as a business machine repairman for the A-M Corporation, Reading for over 40 years before retiring. He served in the U.S. Infantry during World War II. Richard was awarded the Bronze Star for valor in military action in Germany. He was active in water sports, sailing and alpine skiing for 42 years. Richard traveled and photographed extensively with his wife in all 50 United States, Canada, many European countries, Egypt and Iceland. He served as past president of the Allentown YMCA Camera Club, taught a class in 35mm photography for 25 years and earned many awards for excellency as a member of the National Photographic Society of America . Richard's wife would like to acknowledge Dr. John Wolf and his staff for all their kindness and the care provided to him over the years. Survivors: Wife. Services: A private graveside service will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.