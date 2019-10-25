|
|
Richard D. Ruch, 58 of Quakertown, PA. passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Quakertown, PA. Born May 14, 1961 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Dallas Ruch and the late Miriam (Heckman) Ruch.
Richard was last employed in Bethlehem, as a folder in a Laundry Mat for 15 years before retiring in April 2018. Prior to he worked as a packer for Kurtz Training Court, Bethlehem, PA. for 6 years. Richard was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Church, Howertown. He has been involved with the LifePath organization of the Lehigh Valley for many years and has made many friends throughout this time. He participated in many levels of the Special Olympics for many years and in 1985 he was on the team that earned the State Championship in Basketball.
He is survived by 2 brothers, Earl Ruch and wife Jean of Northampton, PA, Donald Ruch and wife Elaine of Macungie, PA, 3 sisters, Louise Smith of Bethlehem, PA and Anna Ruch of Phoenixville, PA, and Lorraine wife of William Miller of Kutztown, PA. A niece and a nephew.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday October 28, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Life Path C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019