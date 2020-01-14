|
Richard D. Schaadt, 91, of Fellowship Community, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Above and Beyond at the Knights, Allentown. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Nagey) Schaadt to whom he was married 54 years. Born May 29, 1928 in South Whitehall Township, he was the son of the late Monroe H. and Margaret (Wetherhold) Schaadt. Dick was a graduate of the former South Whitehall High School (now Parkland) where he was captain of the league winning Trojan basketball team in his senior year. He graduated from Muhlenberg College, class of 1951 and immediately entered the U.S. Army. Dick faithfully and honorably served in the U. S. Army Security Agency in Korea until his discharge in 1953. After his Army service, he began his banking career with the former First National Bank of Allentown, which subsequently merged with the former Meridian Bank. He earned a Master's Degree at the Stonier School of Banking, Rutgers University. Dick retired in 1990 as a Vice President, Mortgage Loan Administration. He was a member of the Trojan Alumni Varsity Club where he served as Treasurer for 35 years. He was a member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield, where he sang with the choir. Throughout his life he sang in numerous choirs and enthusiastically supported classical music in the Lehigh Valley. He was an avid fisherman, supporter of environmental causes, and a lover of all animals.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, daughters, Jennifer C. Schaadt of Bluffton, SC, Susan E. Youngs and her husband Christopher, of Coopersburg, Amy K. Readshaw and her husband, Harry of Coraopolis; son, Richard D. Schaadt and his wife, Anne Ozolins of Brandywine, MD ; brother, Dalton M. Schaadt; grandchildren, Amanda Youngs, Katie Youngs, Elizabeth Readshaw, Frances Readshaw, Harrison Readshaw, Sophie Schaadt, Richard Schaadt, and his beloved cat Sir William of Whitehall.
Service: A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Zentz Community Center at Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc. c/o the funeral home P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020