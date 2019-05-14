Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Schultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard D. Schultz Obituary
Richard D. Schultz, 76, of Allentown passed away May 10th at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Egypt, Pa., he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Roxberry) Schultz. He was a graduate of Dieruff High School and worked for many years at Alpo pet foods and later at the Jewish Community Center, Allentown. He is survived by his sisters Sandra Gill of Wickenburg, Arizona and Patricia (Rich) Brotman of Manhattan; nieces Tiffany Schuck and Tracy Delano-Romero and nephew Clay Gill plus numerous cousins. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Yar Tognoli for his special care and help to Richard over the last few years. Services: at graveside, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th at Arlington Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now