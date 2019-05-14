|
|
Richard D. Schultz, 76, of Allentown passed away May 10th at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Egypt, Pa., he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Roxberry) Schultz. He was a graduate of Dieruff High School and worked for many years at Alpo pet foods and later at the Jewish Community Center, Allentown. He is survived by his sisters Sandra Gill of Wickenburg, Arizona and Patricia (Rich) Brotman of Manhattan; nieces Tiffany Schuck and Tracy Delano-Romero and nephew Clay Gill plus numerous cousins. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Yar Tognoli for his special care and help to Richard over the last few years. Services: at graveside, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th at Arlington Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019