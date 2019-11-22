|
|
Richard "Rich" D. Sigley, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the widower of Joan A. Sigley. Richard was born on June 11, 1930 in Bethlehem to the late William and Cula (Sterner) Sigley. Rich worked as a Miller for Durkee Famous Foods for many years before retiring. He also worked various jobs over his life, always working hard to provide for his family. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Europe. He was a member of the Hellertown American Legion post 397. Rich was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Rich, is survived by his daughters, Ann-Louise Cox and her husband Jeffrey of New Port Richey, FL and Lynn S. Paterson of New Cumberland; son, Gregg R. Sigley and his wife Susan of Hellertown; brother, Edward Sigley of Bath; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Rich was predeceased by 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richard's memory to LifePath, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019