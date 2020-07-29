Richard Donald Schiffner, 89 years, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Roxanne M. (Beahm) Schiffner. Born in Allentown on Flag Day, he was a son of the late Franklin P. and Helen (Glasser) Schiffner.
He graduated from Allentown High School in 1949. Richard then joined the United States Navy, where he honorably served during the Korean War. After serving, he started to work for the former Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania and of Delaware, as a Communications Consultant. Richard again enlisted into the United Stated Navy for 4 more years and in the Navy Reserves for 12 years after which he retired from the Navy. He was a true patriot. While in the Reserves, he went back to his same position with the Bell Company and stayed throughout the company's transition into AT&T until he retired.
Richard was a member of the Lehigh Valley Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed bowling, was an excellent dancer, and loved the Phillies. Richard was an avid golfer, playing 5 days a week at Wedgewood Golf Course, and had nine holes in one over the years!
Survivors: Wife, Roxanne, son, Mark Schiffner (Maryanne) of North Bennington, VT, daughters, Mary Ellen Schiffner and Margaret "Peg" Schiffner, both of Allentown, brother, Rodney "Rocky" Schiffner of Englewood, FL, stepdaughter, Vanessa J. Taggert (Debra Larison) of Alburtis, stepson, Lawrence Taggert of Hellertown, grandchildren, Theresa Hayden (Andrew), Christine Holmes (Guy), and Daniel Schiffner; step grandchild, Matthew Taggert, great grandchildren, Samuel Hayden, Mason and Turner Holmes. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank "Duffy" Schiffner.
Services: A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. The family is having a Private Funeral Service. Interment, Shoenersville Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.