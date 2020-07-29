1/
Richard Donald Schiffner
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Donald Schiffner, 89 years, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Roxanne M. (Beahm) Schiffner. Born in Allentown on Flag Day, he was a son of the late Franklin P. and Helen (Glasser) Schiffner.

He graduated from Allentown High School in 1949. Richard then joined the United States Navy, where he honorably served during the Korean War. After serving, he started to work for the former Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania and of Delaware, as a Communications Consultant. Richard again enlisted into the United Stated Navy for 4 more years and in the Navy Reserves for 12 years after which he retired from the Navy. He was a true patriot. While in the Reserves, he went back to his same position with the Bell Company and stayed throughout the company's transition into AT&T until he retired.

Richard was a member of the Lehigh Valley Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed bowling, was an excellent dancer, and loved the Phillies. Richard was an avid golfer, playing 5 days a week at Wedgewood Golf Course, and had nine holes in one over the years!

Survivors: Wife, Roxanne, son, Mark Schiffner (Maryanne) of North Bennington, VT, daughters, Mary Ellen Schiffner and Margaret "Peg" Schiffner, both of Allentown, brother, Rodney "Rocky" Schiffner of Englewood, FL, stepdaughter, Vanessa J. Taggert (Debra Larison) of Alburtis, stepson, Lawrence Taggert of Hellertown, grandchildren, Theresa Hayden (Andrew), Christine Holmes (Guy), and Daniel Schiffner; step grandchild, Matthew Taggert, great grandchildren, Samuel Hayden, Mason and Turner Holmes. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank "Duffy" Schiffner.

Services: A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. The family is having a Private Funeral Service. Interment, Shoenersville Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved