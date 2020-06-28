Richard E. Andrews, 80 of Nazareth, PA formerly of Palmer Twp., PA died June 26, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1939 in Phillipsburg, NJ he was a son of the late Earl and Hazel (Brooks) Andrews. He was a 1957 graduate of Philipsburg HS where he played football, baseball and basketball. A Scholar Athlete and football player at Moravian College, he graduated in 1962 and was a member of Sigma Phi Omega. He was a math teacher in the Bethlehem Area School District, mainly at Freedom HS, from 1963 until 1995 and head football coach in the '70's. He later worked for Kraft Foods. Dick was an avid scholastic and collegiate football fan, especially Penn State. He and his wife enjoyed many football Bowl games and NCAA wrestling tournaments as well as their granddaughter's athletic events. He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Carol (Brotzman) Andrews; daughters: Lori Andrews (partner Glenn Phillips) of Upper Black Eddy, PA, Marci Crum (husband Bradford Crum) of Riegelsville, PA; brother: Donald Andrews of Wind Gap, PA; and granddaughter: Samantha Crum. His sister Carolyn Keim died earlier. Services are private. ARR: Ashton FH, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton or WDVR at www.wdvrvolunteers.org. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.