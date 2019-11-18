Morning Call Obituaries
RICHARD BENDER
1936 - 2019
Richard E. "Dick" Bender, 83, formerly of Hellertown, of Bethlehem Twp., died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Twp. He is the husband of Mary E. (Schrantz) Bender. He was born in Butztown on November 16, 1936 to the late Eugene and Mae Eliza (Ruch) Bender. Richard served our country faithfully in the US Army during Peacetime. He owned and operated Saucon Valley Meats, Hellertown for 30 years until his retirement and previously at 8.5 years at SV School District and before that he had also owned and operated Saucon Valley Construction. Richard is a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 56 years; daughters: Darlene "Dolly" M. (Edward E.) Kirk of Talala, OK, Marlene "Molly" G. Bender (Joseph S. Horwath, Jr.) of Bath. Predeceased by siblings: Loretta K. Mease, Harriet M. Frey, Gerald L. Bender, Verna Rice.

SERVICE: Private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Evang. Lutheran Church, 474 Vine St., Bethlehem PA, 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2019
