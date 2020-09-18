1/1
Richard E. Call
Richard E. Call, 87, of Wescosville, died Sept. 16, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Harriet H. (Hilberg) Call. Born in Washington, PA, he was the son of the late Harold L. Call and Helen (Hickman) Seaman. He was a technical representative for the former Republic Aviation, worked for Trojan Powder, and retired from Exide Battery. Richard was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he was a lay assistant and former member of the choir. He was also a former member of and past president of the Optimist Club, where he was a football coach and was a former scout master for troop #72 and assistant scout master for troop #31. Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Harriet; son, Ronald D. Call and wife Lori of Macungie. Graveside services will be held on Tue., Sept. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104 or to a charity of choice.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
