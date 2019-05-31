|
|
Richard E. Danner II, 61 of East Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Dorene K. "Dori" (Clemens) Danner. They celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on April 12th. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Emily A. (Lehr) Danner and the late Richard E. Danner. Richard was self-employed HVAC technician and owner of DNR Enterprises and worked for Werley Heating & Air Conditioning and Darway Elder Care in Hillsgrove, PA. He was a member of Steel City Mennonite Church, Bethlehem, PA.He is survived by his wife; mother; son Justin E. and wife, Melissa; daughter Lisa K. wife of Josh Story; brothers, Jeff L. and wife Gladys; Mark A. and wife Petra; four grandchildren, R.J.; Natalie; Sage and Mackenzie; many nieces and nephews.Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Steel City Mennonite Church 2137 Mixsell Ave, Bethlehem, PA. Calling hours 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville and 9:30 to 10:30 am Tuesday in the church.In lieu of flowers a contribution in Richard's memory may be made to 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or Allentown Rescue Mission 355 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019