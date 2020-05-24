Richard E. Dornblaser
1929 - 2020
Richard Earl Dornblaser of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Catasauqua PA passed away in his home May 16, 2020. He was the husband of Olga (Grozdanoff) Dornblaser for 34 years and previously Doris M(Smith) Dornblaser for 30 years. Born on Dec 8 1929, He was the only son of the late Earl BJ and Marguerite E (McKnabb) Dornblaser.

He graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1947 and played football at Moravian College. He left college early to enlist in the Navy where he had a 22 yr career spanning the Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) in 12 years. In the Navy he served as a Naval Intelligence Officer while stationed in Japan and during this time he also became a Mason. After retiring from the Navy, he continued a career of service as Chief Deputy of the Lehigh County Clerk Of Courts, Civil division for 23 yrs. His career in civll service was distinguished by his leadership as a Councilman (1976-77) and Mayor of Catasauqua (1978-81).

He retired and moved to Florida with his wife Olga. Although retired, he kept himself busy as an avid photographer and could not help but to serve as the President of the Condo Association. He lived a full life in retirement, enjoying his hobbies of reading, cooking and gardening while sharing his life experiences with his family, offering advice and wisdom.

Survived by son Scott of Bethlehem, son Eric and wife Joani of Center Valley, daughter Beth Falcone of Catasauqua and step daughter Sabrina and husband Roy Boyd of Hellertown. He has nine grandchildren: Janelle, Jonathan, Emily, Matthew, Natalie, Allison, Laura, Kevin and Melissa and 10 great grandchildren.

He will be honored with a Naval burial at sea.

Contributions can be sent to: First United Methodist, 411 Turner St, Clearwater FL, 33756

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
