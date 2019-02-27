Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Richard E. Marinho Obituary
Richard E. Marinho, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Anna (Torquato) Marinho for 47 years. Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Alippio and Louise (DiJose) Marinho. Richard was employed as a sales representative for American Airlines for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem.Surviving with his wife, Anna, are daughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Amantea of Mount Pocono, Jessica (Stephen) Eng of Basking Ridge, NJ, and Janine (Carlos) Moreira of Northampton; grandchildren, Joey, Jenna, Sonia, Addie and Alessio.A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time.Memorial donations in Richard's name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
