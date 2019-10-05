|
Richard E. Paules, CLU, 88, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marilyn A. (Charles) Paules. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last March. Dick was born in Allentown a son of the late Samuel O. and Ruth (Fisher) Paules. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter for the New York Life Insurance Company for 60 years. Dick taught Trust Services for the American Institute of Banking and Insurance at the American College at Bryn Mawr. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the former St. James Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he served as President of the church council and taught Sunday School for 40 years. Dick was a member of the Allentown Sertoma Club where he served as President and co-hosted, their annual Sertoma Club Auction. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors: Wife; Son Brian R. Paules and his wife Gerri of Lasalle, MI; daughter, Jill B. and her husband Robert J. Palmer of Lower Macungie; grandchildren, Melissa, John and Bobby. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Clarence Paules, Ruth Werley and Marguerite Bowen.
Services: Friends and family may call from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment with military honors will be private in the Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 822 N 19th St, Allentown, 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019