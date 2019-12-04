|
Rick (Ranger) Reinhard passed away on November 26, 2019. He always stated that he believed he would die a younger man and should have taken better care of himself. Proud to be an American, he considered himself to be very fortunate to have been born and raised in the United States of America and lifetime resident of the Lehigh Valley. He was an athlete, dancer, leader, motorcyclist, hunter, skier, golfer, traveler, business owner, organizer, investor, bookworm, boater, fisherman and organ donor. Rick enjoyed his memberships at Lehigh Country Club, Mercantile Club, Emmaus Public Library, Lobster Pond and ECCA (Executives Concerned about Community Affairs). In addition to his family he will miss his music, books, movies, beach house, golf, tasteless internet jokes, strong drinks and numerous friends. He was known for his lack of patience, not holding back, temper, loud voice and telling it like he saw it. He attempted, however to live by The Golden Rule and to be a man of his word.
Rick will be truly missed by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years Deborah (Debbie); daughter Jennifer Thorpe and her husband Matthew; son R Erick Reinhard and his wife Kami; grandchildren Jaret Rivera and his wife Kendall, Kera Reinhard and Hailey Reinhard. He was predeceased by his father Robert E. Reinhard Sr., mother Janet (Colcord) Reinhard and step-mother Rosemary Reinhard. He is survived by his brother Robert E. Reinhard Jr.
Following Rick's wishes there will be no services, graveside, flowers or contributions. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lehigh Country Club 2319 S. Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019