Richard E. Slotter, 86 of Northampton, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, due to complications related to a stroke he suffered in June of 2018. Born September 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence and Hattie (Muth) Slotter and husband of the late Fern (Behler) Slotter and Denise (Faust) Slotter. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northampton and was devoted to his friends. Richard was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman, a train aficionado and travel enthusiast. He also honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He is survived and mourned by nieces Karen Deibert, Lisa Katney, and Patti Rupert, nephews, Tim Deibert (Susan), Mark Munjone, and Barton Behler, III, grandnephew, Matt Deibert, grandniece, Sarah Deibert, cousins, Kenny Rayden, Joanne Kaintz, Nancy Hammer, Dorothy Rayden, Claudia Kleppinger Knowles, and Betsy Horst Allison, mother-in law, Cindy Faust, brother-in-law, David Faust, and step-children, Joseph Weber, and Kristen Weber. He was also predeceased by sister Marian Deibert and brother Samuel Slotter. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton and on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 902 Lincoln Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service.Interment will follow at Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the church.