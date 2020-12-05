90 years of age and longtime resident of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. The husband of Marjorie (Scheirer) Wehrle for 68 years, he was born in Fullerton to the late Harry F. and Anna (Chorones) Wehrle. Richard was a lifelong member of Saint John's Ev. Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the Men's Group. He honorably served his Country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, and returned home to become a member of Fullerton American Legion Post #367. A longtime switchman with Bell of Pennsylvania and Verizon, retiring after 40 plus years of dedicated service, he continued to be a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Richard was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years, and loved to tinker and repair practically anything. Surviving beside his wife Marjorie are daughters Susan Lalo and husband Bob, and Patti Wehrle with Brent Burke; granddaughter Shana Wasley with husband Kevin, with their children Bryn and Eve; along with nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by his sister Alice Lance and her husband Robert. Services and interment with Military Honors will be private in Garden of Peace Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Richard may be presented to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, PA 18052 or Whitehall-Coplay Hunger Initiative Breakfast Program c/o Shari Noctor 1080 Schadt Avenue Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052.



