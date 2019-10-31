|
Richard Emery Bambu, 71, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Easton Hospital. He is survived by his wife Gail (Ford) Bambu.
Services will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Luther Lane, Trumbauersville, PA 18970 on Monday, November 4, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and a memorial service at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Connell Funeral Home.
Richard was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1948. He graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School and continued on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in business from DeSales University.
Richard married Gail (Ford) Bambu on August 25, 2012. He is predeceased by his former wife Rosemarie Bambu.
Richard worked at Holy Family Manor of Bethlehem for 26 years. He enjoyed the Flyers hockey games and watching Jeopardy. His hobbies also included raising Saint Bernards; he raised five over the past 40 years. In addition, he enjoyed taking care of his gardens and spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his three step-children, James M. Reith, Daryl M. Reith (Loretta) and Amy M. Wulffleff (William); his 6 step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Anthony, David, Kayla, Madison and Ethan. He is also survived by his father-in-law, George M. Ford. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Emery Francis Bambu and Anna Maria Bambu.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the memorial fund at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Luther Lane, P. O. Box 569, Trumbauersville, PA 19071. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2019