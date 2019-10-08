Home

Richard Evan Bernstein

Richard Evan Bernstein, formerly of Allentown, passed away this past weekend at his home in Naples, Florida. Richard was born on July 6th, 1964 in Far Rockaway, NY. Richard was a proud parent of two daughters, Nicole and Bianca and wife Nora. Richard was best known for robust sense of humor and gregarious personality. In addition to his loving children and wife, Richard was survived by his mother, Nancy Bernstein of Allentown; his brothers Jason Bernstein of Philadelphia and Marc Bernstein of Allentown; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Richard was laid to rest on Monday, October 7th, at the South Florida Jewish Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2019
