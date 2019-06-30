Richard F. Conrad, 71, of Longswamp Township, died peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, June 28, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital In-Patient Hospice Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Sylvia M. (Hugo) Conrad. They were married August 7, 1971. Born in Longswamp Township, Richard was a son of the late Lloyd R. and Mary E. (Reinert) Conrad. He was a life-time member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, where he was a Deacon, served on the property committee and was a youth advisor. Richard honorably and faithfully served his country as a member of the United States Army during the VietNam War.



Richard was employed as an electrician over 32 years for Tyler Pipe, Macungie, until his retirement in 2006. He, along with his wife, operated Conrad's Crafts and Glass from 1981 to the present. Richard enjoyed working around the house, gardening, and traveling to Colonial Williamsburg, VA.



SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 47 years, Sylvia, Richard is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. (Conrad), wife of Joshua A. Fink, Allentown. Other survivors include a brother, Robert L., husband of Peggyann (Brensinger) Conrad, Kutztown.



SERVICES: Funeral services to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Dr. Katherine E. Brearley, officiating. Interment with Military Honors provided by Ray A. Master American Legion Honor Guard and Pennsylvania Military Honors Group of Fort Indiantown Gap in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Post Office Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187-9910, or on-line at colonialwilliamsburg.com/give



Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019