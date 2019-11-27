|
|
Richard F. "Jake" Hujsa, 85, formerly of Allentown, passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Quarles) Hujsa.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 12 noon, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's honor to Lehigh Valley Cancer Support Community, 944 Marcon Blvd #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019