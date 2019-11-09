|
|
Richard F. Lentz, 70, of Allentown, died November 6, 2019 in Moravian Village Health Care Center, Bethlehem. He worked at the former Allentown News Agency, becoming Vice-President in 1972, then President in 1990, until retiring in 2005. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William P. Lentz, Sr. and Pearl M. (Krause) Lentz. Richard was a 1967 graduate of Dieruff High School and a 1971 graduate of Shippensburg University. At Dieruff High School, he was captain of the wrestling team and at Shippensburg University; he was the wrestling team captain, vice president of the varsity club and president of Theta Chi Fraternity.
Survivors: Daughter: Laury Lynn Lentz of Coopersburg, Sister: Cynthia E. wife of Rodney Steckel of Allentown and Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a Brother: William P. Lentz, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Monday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019