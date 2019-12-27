|
Richard F. Long, 86, of Red Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Grace (Schwenk) Long. Born in Green Lane, he was a son of the late Ephriam and Florence (Bishop) Long. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Ametek in Sellersville for the US Gauge Division as a welder for 42 years before retiring in 1995. Following his retirement, he worked part time as a funeral attendant for the former A.C. Meyer and then Long Funeral Home in Red Hill. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Red Hill. He was also a volunteer driver for the Upper Perkiomen Ambulance and the Red Hill Fire Company for many years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Sharon Schuler of East Greenville, Beth, wife of Rob Jenkins of Palm, and Sheila, wife of Ed Kraus of Pennsburg; his daughter-in-law, Donna Long; eight grandchildren: Keith, Bryan, Eric, Amanda, Robbie, Dan, Valerie, and Carly; eight great grandchildren: Ashley, Brandon, Carson, Brantley, Sophie, Aiden, Elyjah, Christian, Delaney, and Gabriel; and siblings: Ephriam and his wife Ann of Pennsburg, and Ronald and his wife Shirley of Harleysville, and his sister-in-law Hope of Green Lane. He was predeceased by his son Dean in 2014, his grandchildren, Blake and Kamryn; and his siblings: LeRoy Long and Ella Mae Underkoffler.
All are invited to a viewing from 10 – 11 AM on Monday at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg with a Service to Celebrate his life at 11 AM. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be in his memory to the Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance Association, 2199 East Buck Rd., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019